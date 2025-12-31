MAKING YOU, YOUR BEST FRIEND

INTEGRITY. Integrity is about belief system, and above all, integrity is about the moral integration of Spirit and flesh. God is the Spirit of the Truth. The devil is the spirit of a lie. Truth unites. Lies divide. Christians know that they must worship God in Spirit and Truth. Therefore, integrity is about the ability to defend intellectually what you believe, not emotionally and physically by fighting.

WORD. Individuals must have a word. Saying one thing and doing another is immoral. An individual’s word is about commitment. Commitment is about positive results.