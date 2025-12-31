MAKING YOU, YOUR BEST FRIEND

Black history begins with
a positive “Who Am I Experience”. If your personal belief is that you are a child of God, you have the power to create your own story instead of idolizing/worshipping others. God is the only Hero. He sees us before we see ourselves. Hence, all history is salvation history. Glory to God in the highest. Learning to make you your best friend is the key to successful living, rather than the acquisition of material things. Culturally Black people are the most influential social group in American society, and at the same time, the most culturally depised. It is precisely for this reason alone that Blacks need to come together in spiritual- moral unity in their homes, churches, schools, and civic organizations seeking to do the right thing. Overcoming socio-economic challenges in American society requires divine intervention. Essential steps to become your own best friend:
A POSITIVE ATTITUDE: attitude is about life, because attitude helps an individual shape his/her world view, how they see others, and most of all, how an individual sees himself or herself in the scheme of things. Therefore, attitude determines altitude that is how high an individual will ascend in life.
INTEGRITY. Integrity is about belief system, and above all, integrity is about the moral integration of Spirit and flesh. God is the Spirit of the Truth. The devil is the spirit of a lie. Truth unites. Lies divide. Christians know that they must worship God in Spirit and Truth. Therefore, integrity is about the ability to defend intellectually what you believe, not emotionally and physically by fighting.
WORD. Individuals must have a word. Saying one thing and doing another is immoral. An individual’s word is about commitment. Commitment is about positive results.
LOVE. True love, happiness and joy can only be achieved within a family context. Society begins in the family. Therefore, family is the first school, the first church, and the first socio-economic system. Most of all, family is the place where the love of God can work miracles.
PEACE of MIND. Individuals cannot buy peace of mind and lasting happiness in department stores. Shopping does not lead to lasting happiness.
TEMPERANCE (self- discipline and self-control). If an individual does not learn how to temper himself/ herself then vanity will destroy them. If you do not believe me read about the life of King Solomon in the Bible. Self-sacrifice is the key to meaningful living. Life is not like instant coffee nor is God a divine Santa Claus. Individuals cannot have everything they want when they
want it. Life is not that simple.
Jesus demands that we count