Thank you for exposing some of the issues and problems in Aldine ISD. Many things that are going on, have been going on for YEARS and it’s a huge virus. Dr. Latonya Goffney is a Godsend! I believe that she’s going to turn the district around in a very positive way. As a Transportation employee and President of Transport Workers Union-Local 262, Dr. Goffney has started working on our department. She has hired an independent consulting firm to come in to investigate and interview the Transportation Department and employees, because we have too many issues and problems. I am looking forward to seeing and working through this process. Again, thank you for covering this story so that the citizens will know what is going on in Aldine ISD.

If you would like to speak with me in more details, please feel free to contact me. Again, thank you!

Cordially,

Lisa Walton