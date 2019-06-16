“The Truth About Integration” Pt. 2- Response

Regarding Dwight Boykins running for Houston mayor, my family supports him because my husband was a firefighter for 40 years with HFD, and Boykins appears to support the Fire Department.

Mayor Turner courted the HFD until he became mayor, and then he chose not to allow their legally mandated collective bargaining so he wouldn’t have to honor Prop B requiring pay parity with the Police Department.

If Boykins is serious and is elected, he has stated that he is sympathetic to HFD collective bargaining. We might find out if he honors his words.

In my mind, integration has been successful if constituents have the opportunity to vote on issues that affect them personally.

Although we can’t vote in Houston elections, we support our candidates with donations.

Janice Donalson