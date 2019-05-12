Thank you for highlighting such an important matter. As a taxpayer in Aldine ISD and as a parent of Aldine ISD graduates, it’s important for the Superintendent of Schools and the Board of Trustees to “keep the main thing…. the main thing”, our students’ education.

It appears in my research of Dr. Goffney, that this is exactly what she is doing for the students of Aldine ISD. I have spoken to several administrators and teachers this school year, and every last one of them are very supportive with Dr. Goffney’s plan of action.

They are on board and feel like the district is finally heading in the right direction.

So, what’s the problem?

Do the Board Members want to see student success or do some of them want to see the Superintendent fail because she doesn’t look like them? What is it? The community deserves an answer.

Are these the same two that didn’t vote for her during the Board Meeting? I was there and I heard their response, which didn’t make a lick of sense.

I felt like they were going to give her the blues starting that night. Now we know…they are.

There are a lot of people that stand behind OUR Superintendent and her efforts. If they didn’t want her here, they shouldn’t have hired her.

But since Dr. Goffney is OUR Superintendent, she deserves a fair chance. Not because she is a woman or because she is a black woman, but because she is a phenomenal leader.

Let’s stop playing the RACE card with our kids’ future at stake.

Maybe it’s time for some of the Board Members to STEP DOWN!

Oh, I forgot…I was told that in order for you to keep your national title, you must be on a local school board.

So maybe some are on the Board for selfish gains and not for the benefit of our students.

Let’s investigate!!!!

Angry Taxpayer,

Nicole Williams