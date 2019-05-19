Dear Editor,

Thank you for writing the recent article about Aldine ISD. For the first time in years, I am excited about a Superintendent. I am so glad that Dr. Goffney was selected because I feel that she CAN do the work!

But from the information in the article the questions are, “Will THEY allow her to do what she is known for doing…. great work?” You would think that a panel of educated, professional people would want what is best for the students. If not, why are you on the Board?

Are you on the Board because you are bored? Are you on the Board because you desire National titles? Are you on the Board because you want a school named after you? Are you on the Board because you want to be seen? What is the motive?

The Board is for people that care about the students and the well-being on the entire district. From my perspective, there are about 2-3 people on the Board that hold a position for the right reasons: Mead, Shanklin, and Booker.

As taxpayers, we need to vote these people off the Board who want to destroy the district and could care less about our students.

It’s time to stand up against anyone who is standing in the way of Aldine greatness.

Concerned Taxpayer,

Val Springfellow