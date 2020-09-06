Share this article



By: Bobby E. Mills, PhD

President Donald Trump is instilling fear through violence because he desires that Americans fear each other, rather than fear his demonic Presidential leadership mentality: they-versus-you. Trump’s Christian Right Evangelical base has not taught him this profound spiritual moral truth that: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.” And: “it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” If being White were an exemption from experiencing physical death, then everyone who is Non-White should fear Whites. Unfortunately, there are some individuals who are lifetime card-carrying members of the walking dead club. King Solomon, the wisest man, said it best: “The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead.” God admonishes us to fear not, because through belief in His Son, Jesus Christ, we are overcomers of the world. If we chose to follow the straight and narrow pathway of God then: “whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world, and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.” Jesus overcame death and the grave, and He is sitting at the right hand of God making intercession; and preparing a place for everyone regardless of skin-color. Life is about choices; not voting is a choice, and voting your Godly-conscience is a choice.

Trump doesn’t understand that the Presidency is greater than the individual personality; therefore, he disrespects the Office as well as the American citizens. Moreover, it appears as though Trump is so selfishly self-centered that he does not respect himself. Likewise, Trump has appointed individuals to the Supreme Court that he believes/encourages to imitate him; even though, they have lifetime appointments. Hence, Trump has corrupted/exacerbated both occupational positional roles. To a large degree, thus far Trumpism has prevailed in corrupting America’s moral-conscience with the assistance of GOP Trump Loyalists. Fear/confusion in American society is the rising tide; not love and Godly respect for the Preamble and the spiritual moral tenets of the Constitution. Unfortunately, some Supreme Court Justices don’t understand God’s Law; therefore, they are without a God conscience. Consequently, when individuals in positions of power do not spiritually understand God’s laws they fail to treat others justly/mercifully because: “For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh.”

President Trump is attempting to completely corrupt America’s Justice System: judges, courts, lawyers, law enforcement officers: the whole nine yards. In fact, Trump has fostered a culture of lying, and spiritual/physical death. Therefore, this is the spiritual question, we must ask ourselves: “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is your victory? The sting of death is sin, and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Corinthians 15: 55-57).