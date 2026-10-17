DAWN BUCKINGHAM: TEXAS LAND COMMISSIONER

I met Commissioner Buckingham nearly four years ago through Perry L. Wooten, a former constable and political consultant to the Baptist Ministers’ Association under Dr. Max A. Miller’s leadership. She attended the event with her son, a Texas State University business student who was preparing to attend medical school at UT. Robert Mohammed was one of the speakers. Her son was not troubled by the message; instead, he listened with an open mind. Afterward, I spoke with him and shared several of my books.

The point I want readers to remember is this: mothers are our first teachers, and they help shape our value systems. In that moment, I saw Dawn Buckingham as a decent, God-fearing, honorable, and open-minded person because her son reflected those values. Recently, my wife and I also met the Commissioner’s husband during church services at Covenant Glen Methodist Church. Just as men choose women, women also choose men.

Dawn’s husband is a first-class, God-fearing professional. Therefore, I can honestly say Texas is blessed to have a Godly professional serving as Land Commissioner—one who serves all Texans without fear or favor. For example, Perry and I attended an open-forum testimonial event for Harris County residents whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. Most of the homeowners in attendance were Black and Brown. I witnessed first-hand individuals testifying how Commissioner Buckingham came to their homes went through the “valley” with them, refurbished their homes and in many cases rebuilt their homes.

Most of these individuals were elderly Black and Brown homeowners who could not afford Federal Flood Insurance. We should never forget that leadership is about setting positive examples. Above all, leadership is not about Party Labels. Leadership is about personal responsibility. My wife and I are voting for Commissioner Buckingham, and if you cast your vote for her “all” Texans will be blessed. A er all, is said and done, Dawn Buckingham is a Godly leader that all Texans can wholeheartedly embrace and be proud of.

Listed below are some of the accomplishments of Commissioner Dawn Buckingham: Veterans: Delivered more than $1.5 billion dollars in Veterans home Loans. Helping thousands of Veterans and their families achieve homeownership. Public Schools: Generated more than 6 billion dollars for Public Schools without raising taxes through responsible stewardship of state lands and the Permanent School Fund.

Disaster Recovery: completed the Hurricane Harvey homeowner recovery mission, rebuilding 8,750 homes and helping more than 13,000 families, while delivering 3.7 billion for disaster recovery and flood mitigation. Protecting the Coast Line: Leading the Texas Coastal Project, the largest coastal protection project in U. S. history, including a world-leading storm surge barrier system protecting critical communities, ports and industry. Preserving our Shoreline. Completed the largest beach nourishment project in Texas history, restoring 14.5 miles of beaches and dunes at McFaddin Beach, while investing millions more to combat erosion, restore marshlands, and protect Texas’ 3,400 miles of shoreline. A Godly Reminder: if you are a member of the Jesus Party, I do not have to remind you that it’s not about the political party, but the PERSON.