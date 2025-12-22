CAN THE BLACK CHURCH SURVIVE THE NEXT 10 YEARS?

The financial strain is equally alarming. Attendance drops mean fewer tithes and offerings to keep ministries alive. Aging buildings need major repairs. Technology upgrades are now essential but expensive. About forty three percent of Black churches report having no plan for pastoral succession, even though many pastors are nearing retirement age.

If the Black church fades, the impact on our community will be enormous. This is the institution that organized voter drives, educated our children, fed our families, and spoke truth when nobody else would.