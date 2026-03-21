BLACK AMERICA, DON’T GET PULLED INTO A CIVIL WAR

There is a dangerous energy building in America. The language is no longer subtle. Phrases like “civil war,” “take the country back,” and “it’s time to fight” are being used openly in political spaces. Social media amplifies it. Talk radio fuels it. Political rallies flirt with it. But before Black America gets emotionally swept into someone else’s battle cry, we must stop and ask one hard question: whose war would this really be?
History is not just something we study — it is something we survive. The first Civil War was not fought with Black freedom as its central goal. It was a battle over power, territory, and economics.
Emancipation became a strategic move within a larger conflict. After the guns went silent, Black communities were left navigating Reconstruction violence, organized terror, Jim Crow laws, and economic exclusion. The war reshaped the country, but the aftermath fell heavily on our shoulders.
So when modern political voices start normalizing talk of internal conflict again, we cannot afford to react emotionally. We must think strategically.
When America destabilizes, Black communities rarely emerge untouched. Economic instability hits working families first. Supply chains break down. Prices rise.
Job security weakens. During national unrest, law enforcement priorities shift. Extremist groups often feel emboldened. Neighborhoods that already struggle with underinvestment become even more vulnerable. Chaos does not create opportunity for the marginalized; it usually magnifies existing inequalities.
There is another uncomfort- able truth. Throughout Amer- ican history, division within Black communities has often been tolerated — sometimes even exploited — by those
in power. Narratives about crime, disorder, and dysfunction have been used to justify neglect rather than investment. Resources for education, housing, and economic development have lagged behind political rhetoric. When instability becomes normalized, the people who suffer most are those without generational wealth or institutional protection.