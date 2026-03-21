BLACK AMERICA, DON’T GET PULLED INTO A CIVIL WAR

There is a dangerous energy building in America. The language is no longer subtle. Phrases like “civil war,” “take the country back,” and “it’s time to fight” are being used openly in political spaces. Social media amplifies it. Talk radio fuels it. Political rallies flirt with it. But before Black America gets emotionally swept into someone else’s battle cry, we must stop and ask one hard question: whose war would this really be?

History is not just something we study — it is something we survive. The first Civil War was not fought with Black freedom as its central goal. It was a battle over power, territory, and economics.