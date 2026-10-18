ATTACK ADS IN POLITICS

Political campaigns in Texas oft en use attack ads to weaponize the state’s most pressing challenges, focusing on emotional messaging rather than detailed policy solutions. Here is how the major issues facing Texas are integrated into this political strategy: Political campaigns oft en use attack ads instead of just talking about their own plans because political strategists believe negative messaging is highly effective at winning elections. While voters oft en say they dislike these commercials, campaigns continue to use them because they are proven to grab attention and shape how people view the candidates. One major reason the GOP runs these ads is to define their opponents early.

In any election, the primary goal of a campaign is to convince voters that the other candidate is not qualifi ed for offi ce. By focusing on a rival’s past votes, statements, or policy positions, attack ads try to create a negative image that is hard to shake. Strategists argue that it is much easier to give voters a reason to vote against someone than it is to persuade them to vote for a complex legislative plan.

Another reason is shift ing the political focus to major Texas issues. When a party faces a challenging political landscape, they use sharp ads to frame Texas-specific crises in a way that benefits their platform. For example, campaigns focus heavily on border security and illegal immigration along the Texas-Mexico border, using aggressive ads to spark immediate public anxiety rather than debating long-term federal reforms. Similarly, issues like the reliability of the Texas power grid (ERCOT) and skyrocketing property taxes are frequently turned into political weapons. Instead of engaging in long debates over complicated infrastructure investments or complex economic policies, campaigns use these everyday hardships to quickly blame their rivals for failed leadership.

Finally, attack ads work because of human psychology. Research shows that people naturally pay more attention to negative news and threats than they do to positive updates. Fear and anger are powerful motivators. A scary or urgent ad about what might happen if the other side wins—whether it warns about a collapse of the energy grid or an increase in crime—is often much better at getting people to show up and vote on Election Day than a standard ad listing a candidate’s achievements.

In the end, political parties run attack ads because they are a proven tool to win races. For campaigns looking to protect or fl ip seats in the Texas Legislature or Congress, these ads are seen as a direct and effi cient way to use their campaign money. While it can make political debates feel more divided, negative advertising remains a central strategy because, in the world of politics, it works.