1965 VOTING RIGHTS ACT AND DISTRICTS

Another big shift involves “dismantling” Black congressional districts. Congressional districts are areas drawn on a map that determine who represents a community in government. To give minority voters a fair voice, mapmakers sometimes create “majority- minority” districts, where Black voters make up the larg- est group. This ensures they can elect a leader who under- stands their specific needs.

Recently, some state lawmakers have redrawn these maps to break up these districts. By splitting Black communities across several different areas, their voting power is watered down. This makes it much harder for Black voters to elect their preferred candidates. When the Supreme Court allows these redrawn maps to stand, it essentially reduces Black representation in Congress.