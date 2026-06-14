1965 VOTING RIGHTS ACT AND DISTRICTS

The 1965 Voting Rights Act is one of the most important laws in American history. Signed during the Civil Rights Movement, it was created to make sure that Black Americans could safely exercise their constitutional right to vote, especially in places where they had faced unfair obstacles for decades. For a long time, this law worked like a shield, protect- ing voters and helping minority communities elect leaders who truly represented them.
However, in recent years, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) made major decisions that weakened, or “gutted,” this historic law. The biggest change happened in 2013 with a case called Shelby County v. Holder. The Supreme Court got rid of a key rule that forced states with a history of discrimination to get approval from the federal government before changing their voting laws. The Court argued that the country had changed and these protections were no longer needed. But almost immediately after the ruling, several states passed new, stricter voting laws that made it harder for people to vote.
Another big shift involves “dismantling” Black congressional districts. Congressional districts are areas drawn on a map that determine who represents a community in government. To give minority voters a fair voice, mapmakers sometimes create “majority- minority” districts, where Black voters make up the larg- est group. This ensures they can elect a leader who under- stands their specific needs.
Recently, some state lawmakers have redrawn these maps to break up these districts. By splitting Black communities across several different areas, their voting power is watered down. This makes it much harder for Black voters to elect their preferred candidates. When the Supreme Court allows these redrawn maps to stand, it essentially reduces Black representation in Congress.
These decisions have sparked a massive debate across the nation. Critics argue that roll- ing back the Voting Rights Act and taking apart these voting districts undoes the hardfought progress of the Civil Rights Movement, making it harder for government to look like the diverse country it represents.
Defenders of the rulings believe states should have more freedom to run their own elections without Washington, D.C., stepping in. Ultimately, how we draw districts and protect voting rights shapes who gets a seat at the table to make rules for everyone.