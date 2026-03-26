THE TAKEOVER HAS ALWAYS BEEN ABOUT MONEY AND REAL ESTATE

By: Travis McGee
It’s all about Real Estate and money. It has nothing to do with Education, but everything to do with compensation. The largest school district in the state of Texas is pretty much self-sufficient, meaning the taxpayers have always footed the highest bill on our tax role however the State has too much say so, but very little contributions financially.
Our taxes take care of our schools, charter schools, smaller districts legal fees, unproven experiments, recapture, and idiotic development seminars etc. controlled by dictatorship vs leadership. The Takeover was said to be about failing schools, however it only takes one Failing school to trigger HB 1842 which is some of the worst legislation writ- ten ever in the history of politics.
It basically says if any 1 campus is IR Improvement Required for 5 consecutive years, they could close that (1) campus or takeover the entire district. Why would they close one school vs having all the real estate, money, be over the entire district.
Since the T.E.A arrival property is being sold, money is being made, and schools will be closed. The more schools close or consolidate, the more surplus property it will be for sale and future charter schools. How can the board president Ric Campo be a millionaire real estate CEO and vote on real estate and surplus property? How can the appointed Superintendent F. Mike Miles be so much into Charter Schools but make decisions for the largest school district in Texas. This is called a conflict of interest which makes it an interesting conflict.
The AC doesn’t work in some of the schools but it freezing at the Administration Bldg. They can’t afford to keep schools open but, they can afford to spend approximately $700,000,000 of the 2.1-billion-dollar budget on an unproven experiment also known as the N.E.S the Not Even Sure system.
The district is paid per student not per administrator, however over 40 employees at 4400 W 18th St. makes over $200,000.00 a piece with very little if any experience for the position they are being over compensated for… Everyone is getting paid while we are not paying attention. The enrollment will be low as long as you have just as many charter Schools as churches in our communities.
We have plenty of kids they just going to schools outside of their communities and city with things to offer like programs and viable feeder patterns vs just a building on life support. The T.E.A. has never played a significant role in education, however they are now playing a huge role in compensation.
Questionable legislation like HB 1842, SB 1882, and SB1365 all empowered the commissioner Mike Morath to take over our tax funded schools is like Donald J. Trump taking over and destroying countries he didn’t help build, without the legislation it wouldn’t be a F. Mike Miles or the board of Mannequins…
Some may argue academic improvements have been made; however, a mouth can say anything and a pen can write anything……
What would your grades and evaluations be if you were allowed to grade your own paper????