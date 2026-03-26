THE TAKEOVER HAS ALWAYS BEEN ABOUT MONEY AND REAL ESTATE

It’s all about Real Estate and money. It has nothing to do with Education, but everything to do with compensation. The largest school district in the state of Texas is pretty much self-sufficient, meaning the taxpayers have always footed the highest bill on our tax role however the State has too much say so, but very little contributions financially.

Our taxes take care of our schools, charter schools, smaller districts legal fees, unproven experiments, recapture, and idiotic development seminars etc. controlled by dictatorship vs leadership. The Takeover was said to be about failing schools, however it only takes one Failing school to trigger HB 1842 which is some of the worst legislation writ- ten ever in the history of politics.