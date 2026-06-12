JUNETEENTH GODFATHER

To understand why Reverend Davis is so important, you have to look at what was happening to Juneteenth fifty years ago. By the late 1960s, many people had stopped celebrating it. Schools did not teach students about what happened in Galveston, Texas, in 1865. Cities did not plan big events for it, and younger generations did not really know much about the day. It looked like Juneteenth might disappear forever.

Reverend Davis refused to let that happen. He was a minister and a civil rights leader who moved to Houston, Texas, in 1969 to

work for the NAACP, which is an organization that fights for equal rights. He believed that if you do not know where you came from, you cannot know where you are going. He knew that Juneteenth was not just a fun party; it was a deeply important part of American history that needed to be protected.