BLACK AMERICA HAS SEEN THIS BEFORE — NOW THE WORLD IS SEEING IT IN VENEZUELA

In Houston, entire Black neighborhoods were reshaped without residents having a say. The construction of Interstate 45 tore through historically Black communities like Independence Heights and parts of Fifth Ward, displacing families and erasing generational wealth. Homeowners weren’t asked. The plans were already drawn. The explanation came later.

Redlining followed the same formula. For decades, Black families in Houston were denied loans, insurance, and investment based solely on where they lived. Maps were drawn. Risk was assigned. Futures were limited. It wasn’t loud. It didn’t look like force. But the impact was devastating—and long-lasting.