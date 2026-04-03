BLACK AMERICA BEARS THE COST OF WAR

By: Roy Douglas Malonson
When America goes to war, history shows that Black America often pays a price long before the history books are written. The expanding military conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran is no longer distant geopolitics. Confirmed strikes inside Iran, damage to a nuclear facility acknowledged by international authorities, retaliatory attacks across the region, and the closure of U.S. embassies in key Middle Eastern countries signal a widening confrontation. President Donald Trump has publicly indicated that further military action may be forthcoming. Markets are already reacting.
Whenever instability spreads across the Middle East, global oil markets tighten. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage bordering Iran that is central to global energy supply. Even the threat of disruption can drive oil prices upward. When crude oil rises, gasoline prices follow. When gasoline rises, transportation, food, shipping, and utility costs climb with it. Inflation rarely waits for the fighting to stop.
For Black America, this pattern is not theoretical. It is historical. Federal Reserve data consistently shows that Black households hold significantly less wealth than white households and have smaller financial cushions in times of economic stress. A greater share of income goes to- ward essential expenses: housing, transportation, food, and utilities. When energy prices spike, families already balancing tight budgets feel the increase immediately. A jump at the gas pump is not just an inconvenience; it can mean cutting back elsewhere.
Energy-driven inflation also squeezes Black-owned small businesses. Higher fuel costs increase delivery expenses, supplier costs, and utility bills. Businesses operating on thinner margins have less room to absorb those increases without raising prices or reducing staff. In past economic slowdowns tied to energy shocks, Black unemployment has historically risen faster and taken longer to recover.
The connection between war and economic strain is not new. During previous Middle East conflicts — including the Gulf War and the Iraq War — oil price spikes contributed to broader inflationary pressures that disproportionately affected lower-wealth communities. The United States produces more of its own energy today than in past decades, but global oil remains interconnected. When supply risk increases abroad, prices adjust here at home.
There is also the human dimension. Black Americans have served in the U.S. military in significant numbers across generations. As conflicts expand, so do the demands placed on service members and their families. The emotional and financial toll of deployments, injuries, and long-term care often reverberates within communities already navigating economic vulnerability.
This is why the current war cannot be viewed only through the lens of foreign policy. Military escalation abroad has economic consequences at home. Rising energy prices feed inflation. Inflation compresses household budgets. Wealth gaps determine who has room to absorb the shock — and who does not.
If oil prices continue to climb in response to this conflict, the strain will show up quickly: higher gasoline bills, higher grocery receipts, rising transportation costs, and increased pressure on small businesses. Communities with less accumulated wealth and fewer financial buffers will feel that pressure first.
The bombs may fall overseas. The economic impact will not. For Black America, the question is not whether war affects us. History suggests it does. The question is how prepared our communities are when global instability once again turns into rising costs, tightened budgets, and widening disparities here at home.