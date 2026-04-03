BLACK AMERICA BEARS THE COST OF WAR

Whenever instability spreads across the Middle East, global oil markets tighten. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage bordering Iran that is central to global energy supply. Even the threat of disruption can drive oil prices upward. When crude oil rises, gasoline prices follow. When gasoline rises, transportation, food, shipping, and utility costs climb with it. Inflation rarely waits for the fighting to stop.

For Black America, this pattern is not theoretical. It is historical. Federal Reserve data consistently shows that Black households hold significantly less wealth than white households and have smaller financial cushions in times of economic stress. A greater share of income goes to- ward essential expenses: housing, transportation, food, and utilities. When energy prices spike, families already balancing tight budgets feel the increase immediately. A jump at the gas pump is not just an inconvenience; it can mean cutting back elsewhere.