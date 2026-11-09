Thousands Celebrate Mexican Traditions at 6th Annual Houston Día De Los Muertos Parade & Festival

Colorful floats, Catrinas, live music and cultural festivities brought the community together at Sam Houston Park.

HOUSTON, TX (November 8, 2026) – Thousands of Houston residents and visitors gathered at Sam Houston Park on Saturday, November 7, for the 6th Annual Houston Día De Los Muertos Parade & Festival, presented by Reliant and produced by Navarro Group. The free, family-friendly celebration honored the Mexican tradition of remembering departed loved ones through music, art, cultural performances and a colorful parade.

The festival transformed Sam Houston Park and Downtown Houston into a vibrant celebration of Mexican and Latin American heritage, bringing together people from diverse cultural backgrounds to enjoy two stages of live music and entertainment, free photo booths, food and beverage vendors, and artisans offering traditional Mexican goods, clothing and accessories.

Throughout the evening, attendees enjoyed live performances, including banda music on the main stage, a Catrina contest, a memorial to honor our recently lost —including our Honorable Mayor Turner— with mariachi on the secondary stage, while families and visitors explored the festival grounds and participated in activities celebrating the traditions and symbolism of Día De Los Muertos.

One of the evening’s highlights was the parade, which brought an array of elaborately decorated themed floats, dancers and Catrinas to the streets of downtown Houston. The procession opened with a bus representing HolaHouston.com, followed by the Milby Marching Thunder Band (MMTB), whose performance helped set the tone for the colorful celebration, followed by Presenting Sponsor, Reliant.

Catrinas dressed in elaborate gowns, intricate makeup and decorative accessories added to the visual spectacle, bringing one of the most recognizable symbols of Día De Los Muertos to life. Following the parade, participants took the main stage for a Catrina contest, showcasing the creativity and artistry behind their costumes.

Beyond the entertainment, the festival provided an opportunity for families and people of all backgrounds to come together, celebrate Mexican cultural traditions and honor the memories of loved ones who have passed away.

The annual Houston Día De Los Muertos Parade & Festival continues to serve as a celebration of cultural heritage and community, bringing generations together through a tradition rooted in remembrance, love and family.

The event was made possible through the support of presenting sponsor Reliant, participating sponsors, community partners, volunteers and the Houston Día De Los Muertos Parade & Festival organizing Board of Directors.