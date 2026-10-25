October 25, 2026
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TEXAS VOTERS ENCOURAGED TO VOTE EARLY

TEXAS VOTERS ENCOURAGED TO VOTE EARLY
Image Credit: African American News & Issues

Texas voters are encouraged to cast their ballots during early voting rather than waiting for Election Day. Voting early may reduce exposure to anticipated Election Day intimidation tactics and provides time to identify and address registration, eligibility, or voting-process issues. Those unable to vote early should still vote by any lawful method available to them, including in person on Election Day or by mail if eligible. Why Vote Early Registration problems oft en can be corrected when voters discover them early. Voting early gives voters additional time to obtain documents, contact election officials, and follow the applicable procedures so that their ballots can count. Early voting may also make voters less likely to encounter intimidation at a polling place.

Because intimidation tactics are expected to be more likely on Election Day, early in-person voting is the preferred option whenever feasible. Texas law has made voting by mail more diffi cult, and concerns about mail effi ciency and delays create additional risks this election cycle. Nevertheless, eligible voters who must vote by mail should do so as soon as possible. The central message is simple: vote early if you can, but vote by whatever lawful method you can use.

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