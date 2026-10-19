Texas Voters Encouraged to Vote Early and Protect Their Right to Be Heard

Early in-person voting provides additional time to identify and resolve voting problems, while every eligible voter is urged to use whichever lawful voting method is available.

AUSTIN, Texas — October 18, 2026 — Texas voters are encouraged to cast their ballots during early voting rather than waiting for Election Day. Voting early may reduce exposure to anticipated Election Day intimidation tactics and provides time to identify and address registration, eligibility, or voting-process issues. Those unable to vote early should still vote by any lawful method available to them, including in person on Election Day or by mail if eligible.

Why Vote Early

Registration problems often can be corrected when voters discover them early. Voting early gives voters additional time to obtain documents, contact election officials, and follow the applicable procedures so that their ballots can count.

Early voting may also make voters less likely to encounter intimidation at a polling place. Because intimidation tactics are expected to be more likely on Election Day, early in-person voting is the preferred option whenever feasible.

Texas law has made voting by mail more difficult, and concerns about mail efficiency and delays create additional risks this election cycle. Nevertheless, eligible voters who must vote by mail should do so as soon as possible. The central message is simple: vote early if you can, but vote by whatever lawful method you can use.

Make a Plan and Check Your Registration

Before voting, Texans should confirm their registration status. Voters may check with their county voter registrar, through VoteTexas.gov, or through Vote.org. County voter registrar information is available at sos.texas.gov/elections/voter/ links.shtml#County.

Voters who discover an issue should remain calm, seek assistance promptly, and keep careful records. When communicating with an election official by telephone, voters should obtain the official’s name, title, email address, and telephone number, then send an email summarizing the conversation. Voters should retain copies of completed forms and record which documents they presented, where they presented them, and to whom.

If difficulties arise in preparing your plan call 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) or (512) 985-9151 or you can go to www.VOTE411.org for assistance.

Voting by Mail

Eligible voters who need to vote by mail should make a plan and return their ballots as soon as possible. A mail-ballot application should include the voter’s full driver’s-license number and the last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number to help match the application to the registration record. The ballot envelope should be signed after it is sealed.

If You See Something, Say Something

Voters who witness possible intimidation, unequal treatment, interference, or other irregularities should report their concerns promptly:

866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) — Lawyers’ Committee Election Protection Hotline. 512-985-9151 — Texas NAACP Election Protection.

“If you see something, say something.” A voter does not need to be certain that a violation occurred before reporting a concern. Reports should be made honestly and in good faith as an act of responsible citizenship.

Voters should follow all lawful procedures and avoid confrontation or interference. When permitted by law, they should preserve relevant evidence, record names and contact information, note the time and location, retain documents and communications, and secure any other proof relating to the concern.

Every Lawful Vote Matters

Early in-person voting is the preferred option because it offers voters time to address unexpected problems and may reduce the likelihood of encountering intimidation. But no voter should give up merely because early voting is unavailable. Vote early in person if possible, vote in person on Election Day if necessary, or vote by mail if eligible and that is the available option.

About the Texas State Conference of the NAACP

The Texas State Conference of the NAACP provides election-protection assistance to Texas voters and may be reached at 512-985-9151 or through www.texas-naacp.org .

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