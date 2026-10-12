STATEMENT** Houston City Controller on Mayor Violating City Charter

Statement Attributable to Houston City Controller Chris Hollins on Mayor Violating City Charter

The mayor cannot sidestep financial oversight when taxpayer dollars are at stake. The City Charter requires the Controller’s certification for a reason: to protect the public’s money.

This Wednesday, at the October 7 City Council meeting, the mayor placed a $2.6 million contract for car wash services on the agenda without my office’s certification, a violation of the City Charter. Although Council voted on the item, the vote is null and void, the contract is invalid, and the City will not make payments under it.

Nearly 40 percent of the proposed contract’s funding would come from funds dedicated to flood mitigation and drainage maintenance. I raised these concerns with the mayor and Council on September 23 and requested a straightforward fix: use lawful funding sources. Instead, the administration brought back the same contract on October 7 — same vendor, same amount, and same funding — still without the required certification.

Changing the label does not change the law. Article II, Section 19a of the City Charter requires the Controller’s certification before Council approves an expenditure by ordinance, resolution, or motion. Section 19 requires the Controller’s countersignature before a contract can bind the City. Neither safeguard can be bypassed.

The path forward is simple: return the contract with lawful funding sources, and my office will review it promptly. Despite the mayor’s attempts to violate the City Charter, we will continue doing our job to protect taxpayer dollars.