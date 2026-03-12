SHOW US WHAT TEXAS MAKES BEST

2026 H-E-B Quest For Texas Best Call For Entries

Open March 11 – April 22

H-E-B will kick off the 13th annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best, a competition created to find the best Texas-made products. Submissions for the competition will be accepted from March 11 through April 22. Qualified participants will compete for a combined $100,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.

H-E-B’s Business Development Managers will select the top applicants who will present their products before a panel of judges selected by H-E-B this October in San Antonio. The panel of judges will determine the top four winning products and award $50,000 to the Grand Prize winner, the title of “Texas Best,” and placement on store shelves; $25,000 to the first-place winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner; and $10,000 to the third-place winner.

H-E-B has discovered more than 1,000 unique products throughout the Lone Star State over the last decade − from cookies, coffees to empanadas, pickles, and pho, to salsas, spices, and everything in between. Non-food submissions have included everything from beauty items, toys, home goods, and household necessities, to gardening supplies, coolers, and more. Over the years, H-E-B has reviewed over 7,000 samples of the most creative Texas-made products and awarded nearly $3 million in prize money complemented by marketing, mentoring, and supplemental support.

“We look forward to connecting with Texas-based innovators each year and providing exciting opportunities through this competition,” said James Harris, Sr. Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity for H-E-B. “I can’t wait to see what products are brought to the table this year. After 12 years of the H-E-B Quest for Texas Best the creativity and ingenuity of Texans still inspire me.”

To prepare for Quest, participants will have the opportunity to visit with H-E-B Sourcing leaders about information sessions March 18, April 8, April 15, and April 21. Registration is required. To register for an informational meeting, review competition details, and learn more about the two-minute video requirement, please visit HEB.com/quest.

Interested suppliers and manufacturers must submit details about their products at HEB.com/quest by 4:59:59 p.m. on April 22 for consideration.

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of more than $50 billion, operates over 455 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 120th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and low prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 175,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit heb.com and the H-E-B Newsroom.

[Photo: Instagram]