REMEMBERING A HOUSTON POLITICAL PIONEER

Ben Reyes, a pioneering statesman and political leader, died in Houston on November 6, 2026. Born in Burton, Texas, on February 16, 1947, he maintained deep ties to Houston’s Denver Harbor community and dedicated his life to serving Hispanics and strengthening their voice in city government. As Houston’s first Latino City Council member, Ben earned the respect of Black political leaders, community organizers, and developers.

I met him in 1978 while working with Congressman Mickey Leland, who shared a close friendship with Ben and State Representative Anthony Hall. A Marine who served in Vietnam, Ben embodied the spirit of “a few good men.” In the Texas House of Representatives, where he served from 1973 to 1980, he championed district-based council elections rather than citywide voting to increase minority representation.

Supported by Mickey Leland and Anthony Hall, the measure became law in 1979. A ffectionately known as the Mayor of Denver Harbor, Ben was the community’s trusted source of help, working tirelessly to improve the Hispanic community’s socioeconomic well-being. He also advocated for Hispanic business owners and their professional and economic inclusion in both the private and public sectors. Ben Reyes was a faithful servant leader devoted to his community.

Ben Reyes, rest in peace; God honors faithful servant leadership. Houston, this scripture captures Ben’s life and approach to public service leadership: “And he sat down, and called the twelve, and saith unto them, If any man desire to be first, the same shall be last of all, and servant of all” (Mark 9:35). Ben Reyes was a faithful dedicated servant leader.