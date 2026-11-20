Houston broadcasting legend Melanie Lawson has added another remarkable achievement to her distinguished career, earning induction into the prestigious Silver Circle of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Lone Star Chapter. The honor was presented November 14 during the 2026 Lone Star Emmy Awards ceremony in Houston.

The Silver Circle recognizes television professionals who have dedicated at least 25 years to the industry and made significant contributions through their work and commitment to broadcasting. Lawson’s induction celebrates more than four decades of journalism, storytelling and service to the Houston community.

A lifelong Houstonian, Lawson began her journey at ABC13 as an intern before building an extraordinary career that spanned approximately 43 years at the station. She became one of Houston’s most familiar and respected television journalists, connecting with viewers through her reporting, interviews and coverage of important local and national events.

Throughout her career, Lawson covered presidential elections, hurricanes, major community developments and stories that shaped the city. Her work also provided opportunities to interview an impressive list of personalities, including four U.S. presidents, poet Maya Angelou, the Dalai Lama, George Foreman and numerous influential figures in entertainment and