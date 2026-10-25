MATHEW KNOWLES RECEIVES AWARD & PROVIDES AWARENESS AT PINK PEARLS BREAST CANCER GALA

Houston-based therapist and television personality Dr. Ashley LaRue hosted her inaugural Pear’s Pink Promise Gala on October 16 at the Omni Hotel, honoring the life and legacy of her beloved grandmother, Pearline, who passed away from breast cancer in 2025.

The elegant, all-pink aff air brought together survivors, advocates, community leaders, and supporters for an unforgettable evening of celebration, remembrance, empowerment, and purpose. Guests were welcomed into a beautifully curated pink experience featuring a pink carpet, stunning fl oral arrangements, a cocktail reception, and light bites.

Inspired by her grandmother’s journey, Dr. LaRue envisioned an event that would not only celebrate Pearline’s life and lasting legacy but also raise vital funds to support breast cancer awareness, education, and resources for individuals and families impacted by the disease. Throughout the evening, 15 distinguished honorees were recognized for their strength, resilience, perseverance, and courage, each representing the powerful spirit of those whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

One of the evening’s most anticipated highlights was the appearance of special guest of honor, global music executive and breast cancer survivor Dr. Mathew Knowles. In 2019, Dr. Knowles publicly revealed his breast cancer diagnosis, bringing national attention to a disease oft en associated exclusively with women. His courageous decision to share his journey helped spark important conversations about male breast cancer, early detection, and the importance of understanding personal health risks.

During an intimate 30-minute fi reside chat moderated by Dr. LaRue, Dr. Knowles candidly refl ected on his diagnosis, recalling the alarming moment he noticed blood on his shirt. Recognizing that something was wrong, he sought medical attention and requested further testing. He also shared the emotional experience of revealing his diagnosis to his family, reassuring his loved ones that his health would remain a priority and that he was determined to confront the disease head-on.

The powerful conversation extended beyond the stage as audience members were invited to ask questions. The intimate exchange created moments of vulnerability, reflection, and emotion, moving several attendees to tears while reinforcing the importance of awareness, early detection, and open conversations surrounding breast cancer.

“This experience has made me so proud, and my heart is fi lled with joy,” shared Dr. Ashley LaRue. For Dr. LaRue, Pear’s Pink Promise Gala represents far more than a single evening of celebration. It marks the beginning of a larger commitment to advocacy, education, and community impact. Looking ahead, LaRue plans to expand the initiative through additional events and experiences designed for both men and women, creating safe spaces where individuals can openly share their journeys, access valuable resources, and empower others through education and support. Through Pear’s Pink Promise, Dr. LaRue is transforming her grandmother’s legacy into a lasting mission of hope, healing, awareness, and empowerment.