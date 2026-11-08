HOUSTON’S VOICE HELPED SHAPE HISTORY

Houston-area voters played a significant role in the November 3, 2026, election victories of Adrian Garcia, Letitia Plummer and Christian Menefee. Garcia secured reelection as Harris County Commissioner for Precinct 2, defeating Republican Richard Vega with approximately 66% of the vote. Plummer defeated Orlando Sanchez with 61%, making history as the first Black official and first Muslim elected Harris County Judge. Meanwhile, Menefee won reelection to represent Texas’ 18th Congressional District with approximately 86% of the vote. Strong support across Houston’s diverse communities helped deliver these victories, highlighting the influence of local voters in shaping the region’s political future.