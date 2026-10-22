HARRIS COUNTY JUDGE LINA HIDALGO AND CHIEF ADVISOR AT CENTER OF RACE, SEX DISCRIMINATION AND RETALIATION LAWSUIT FILED BY FORMER EMPLOYEE

Lawsuit alleges Judge Lina Hidalgo’s senior advisor repeatedly said, “the Judge prefers white men,” before Black female director was fired after reporting discrimination

HOUSTON, Texas (October 21, 2026) – Attorney Terrence B. Robinson of TB Robinson Law Group, PLLC has filed a federal lawsuit against Harris County, Texas, on behalf of former Harris County Judge’s Office Director of Multimedia Communications and Creative Strategy Tera Roberson, alleging race discrimination, sex discrimination and retaliation involving Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and her senior advisor, Angelica Luna Kaufman.

The lawsuit follows an April 2026 determination by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which found reasonable cause to believe Harris County violated federal law by terminating Roberson in retaliation for reporting alleged discrimination. Following unsuccessful conciliation efforts and referral to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Roberson received a Notice of Right to Sue on October 20, 2026, clearing the way for her to pursue her claims in federal court.

According to the lawsuit, Kaufman, who served as Hidalgo’s Chief of Staff and previously as Director of Communications, repeatedly told Roberson and other employees that “the Judge prefers white men.” Roberson alleges that this preference influenced communications leadership decisions within the Judge’s Office, including the selection of a white male colleague to share leadership responsibilities despite Roberson’s qualifications and subsequent promotion.

On October 21, 2024, Roberson raised concerns in writing about the alleged discriminatory treatment and the possibility of retaliation. On November 11, she filed a formal complaint with Harris County Human Resources alleging race discrimination, sex discrimination and retaliation. The lawsuit alleges that Roberson was subsequently sidelined from communications responsibilities. On November 20, Human Resources confirmed that Hidalgo would be informed of her complaint.

Two days later, on November 22, Roberson was terminated. Earlier that same morning, Human Resources had advised her that the complaint would be presented to Harris County Commissioners Court for approval of payment to an outside neutral investigator. Roberson’s termination came just weeks after she had been promoted to Director of Multimedia Communications and Creative Strategy and received an approximately $15,000 salary increase.

The lawsuit further alleges that Kaufman acknowledged in recorded conversations that she and others had made statements or jokes about Hidalgo preferring white men. The EEOC’s

subsequent investigation found reasonable cause to believe Roberson’s termination constituted unlawful retaliation, citing the timing of her discharge, changes in her treatment after complaining and the absence of documented performance concerns predating her protected activity.

Attorney Robinson released the following statement:

“My client was told ‘the Judge prefers white men.’ When she questioned whether she would ever have a fair opportunity to lead as a Black woman, she was met with retaliation rather than accountability. She followed Harris County’s own process, reported her concerns to Human Resources, and was fired just two days after being told the County Judge would be made aware of her complaint. The EEOC has already found reasonable cause to believe her termination was retaliatory. Now, with the Department of Justice having issued her Right to Sue, we intend to present the evidence to a jury and seek accountability under the law. No public employee should have to choose between speaking up about discrimination and keeping her job.”

The lawsuit asserts claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Chapter 21 of the Texas Labor Code, seeking monetary, equitable and other relief available under law. Roberson has requested a jury trial.