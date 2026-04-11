As Dallas prepares to host this internationally recognized exhibition, The Mandela 12 will serve as civic ambassadors, advancing awareness, cultivating partnerships, and helping secure resources necessary to deliver a transformative experience for families, students and visitors across North Texas.

“The Mandela 12 represent leadership in action,” said Margie J. Reese, the museum’s chief programs officer. “Exhibitions of this scale require more than coordination – they require stewardship. These Guardians of the Journey understand the responsibility of presenting Mandela’s legacy with integrity while ensuring broad access for the community.”