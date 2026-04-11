By: Becky Mayad
The African American Museum, Dallas today announced the formation of The Mandela 12: Guardians of the Journey, a host committee of 12 respected Dallas-area professionals who have committed their leadership, influence and time to ensure the success of Mandela: The Official Exhibition.
On view June 13-Nov. 1, 2026, the Mandela exhibition chronicles the extraordinary life and global legacy of Nelson Mandela – a freedom fighter, political prisoner and former president of South Africa – in the context of key people and places closely associated with his life and their impact on him. The exhibition is object rich, displaying many artifacts that have never
been previously seen outside South Africa, thanks to the cooperation of the Mandela family and others close to him. The exhibition launches just as North Texas prepares to welcome millions of visitors during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“Nelson Mandela was a very principled leader. His legacy is synonymous with the triumph of the human spirit, and he will forever be associated with overcoming adversity, forgiveness and a steadfast, iron-clad conviction of honor,” said Lisa Brown Ross, president and CEO of the African American Museum, Dallas.
“The Mandela 12 reflect the spirit of service and qualities of character that defined Nelson Mandela’s life,” added Ross. “Their commitment illuminates this global exhibition and ensures it reaches across our city and region, inviting people of all ages to reflect on the power of resilience, leadership, justice and courage.”
As Dallas prepares to host this internationally recognized exhibition, The Mandela 12 will serve as civic ambassadors, advancing awareness, cultivating partnerships, and helping secure resources necessary to deliver a transformative experience for families, students and visitors across North Texas.
“The Mandela 12 represent leadership in action,” said Margie J. Reese, the museum’s chief programs officer. “Exhibitions of this scale require more than coordination – they require stewardship. These Guardians of the Journey understand the responsibility of presenting Mandela’s legacy with integrity while ensuring broad access for the community.”
Chaired by Karl Biggers, the committee brings together executives, artists, entrepreneurs, attorneys, educators and community