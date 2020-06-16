Weekly food distribution resumes at Power Center in SW Houston

Share this article



HOUSTON – Beginning Thursday, June l8, The Food Bank, in partnership with The Windsor Church Family and the City of Houston, will resume distribution of fresh produce and dry goods to families facing challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tens of thousands of Houstonians have been impacted by this global disaster. With so many people still out of work, the demand for food has increased. The distribution will take place on Thursdays until further notice.

June distributions:

Thursday, June 18 & June 25, 2020

(Distribution begins at 2 p.m. until supplies last)

The Power Center

12401 S. Post Oak Rd. at S. Main St.

Houston, TX 77045

Volunteers are needed to help with the distribution. Those who come to serve the community will have his/her temperature taken prior to the shift. Gloves and masks will be provided. To sign up or for more information, go to www.kingdombuilders.com/foodbank/