Details on the Celebration of Life in Houston for George Floyd

WHO: George Floyd, a 46-year-old man who was raised in Houston’s Third Ward, was killed during an encounter with Minneapolis police officers. Findings of an autopsy supported by his family revealed he died from asphyxiation due to neck and back compression after an officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Floyd left Houston several years ago for a better life in Minnesota. He played football and attended Jack Yates High School. People across the country have been protesting in support of justice for Floyd. Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is also known for representing Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice’s families, will represent Floyd’s family.

WHAT: The final public memorial will take place in Houston on Monday, June 8, 2020 and is open to the public. At the request of Mr. Floyd’s family, they will hold a private celebration of life on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The community can send flowers, gifts, and letters to the funeral home that’s handling Mr. Floyd’s services, Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center. Rev. Dr. Remus E. Wright will facilitate the service.

WHEN:

Public Memorial

Date: June 8, 2020

Media Check-In: 10:30 AM

Start Time: 12:00 PM

End Time: 6:00 PM

Private Service

Date: June 9, 2020

Start Time: 11 AM

WHERE: The Fountain of Praise Church, located at 13950 Hillcroft Ave., Houston, TX 77085

HOW: See additional info below.

