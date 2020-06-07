Details on the Celebration of Life in Houston for George Floyd
WHO: George Floyd, a 46-year-old man who was raised in Houston’s Third Ward, was killed during an encounter with Minneapolis police officers. Findings of an autopsy supported by his family revealed he died from asphyxiation due to neck and back compression after an officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Floyd left Houston several years ago for a better life in Minnesota. He played football and attended Jack Yates High School. People across the country have been protesting in support of justice for Floyd. Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is also known for representing Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice’s families, will represent Floyd’s family.
WHAT: The final public memorial will take place in Houston on Monday, June 8, 2020 and is open to the public. At the request of Mr. Floyd’s family, they will hold a private celebration of life on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The community can send flowers, gifts, and letters to the funeral home that’s handling Mr. Floyd’s services, Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center. Rev. Dr. Remus E. Wright will facilitate the service.
WHEN:
Public Memorial
Date: June 8, 2020
Media Check-In: 10:30 AM
Start Time: 12:00 PM
End Time: 6:00 PM
Please register your media outlet HERE
Private Service
Date: June 9, 2020
Start Time: 11 AM
WHERE: The Fountain of Praise Church, located at 13950 Hillcroft Ave., Houston, TX 77085
HOW: See additional info below.
Important Information for Guests:
-
The memorial is open to the public on Monday, June 8th from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Fifteen guests will be allowed inside of The Fountain of Praise one at a time to comply with social distancing rules.
-
Neither event is ticketed, therefore, there aren’t any tickets to enter the public memorial or private funeral services.
-
Guests attending the memorial will not be able to stay in the sanctuary longer than 10 minutes after viewing the body.
-
No large bags will be permitted inside of the building.
-
All guests must wear a mask and gloves to enter the memorial and/or private services.
-
The private service will be live streamed on www.tfop.org.
-
Casual attire is permitted for the memorial service.
-
Confirmed notable guests: Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Floyd Mayweather, Congressman Al Green, Bishop James Dixon, and more. Additional guests are being confirmed by the family.