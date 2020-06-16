Children’s Museum Houston spotlights renowned jazz guitarist

Share this article



What: Renowned jazz guitarist to raise awareness and funding for local art and culture

When: Saturday, June 20, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Details: Join jazz guitarist Joe Carmouche as he delights audiences with rhythmic soothing sounds from the entrance of Children’s Museum Houston.

Carmouche is one of the most popular and in-demand performers on the Houston jazz scene.

Twice nominated by The Houston Press for Best Jazz Artist, he’s received an Honorary Gold Record from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for his outstanding work in the music industry.

In partnership with the Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) and RAW: natural born artists, Carmouche and the Museum are participating in The National Arts Drive to raise awareness and funding for local art and culture.

Stop by or drive by to see, hear and support the Museum!