Early Voting Begins Today

Early voting for the November 3 election starts today. It will continue through October 30. Polling places are open every day from 7AM to 7PM except for Sunday, October 25, when they will open at noon.

You can vote at any one of sixty-eight early vote locations spread throughout the county. You can use this interactive map to find a location near you and get directions. Be sure that the toggle switch is set to “Early Voting.”

On Election Day, there will be 621 polling locations open. You can use the same site to find the nearest one to you. Just remember to set the toggle switch to “Election Day.” If you vote on Election Day, it is important to remember that you can vote at any polling location. You do not have to vote in your home precinct.

Also, while it is a good idea to have your voter registration card with you, it is not necessary. You can confirm your voter registration and change your address on this site . However, if you change your address this late, your new address will not show up until the next election.

The ballot in Harris County is very long because of all of the judicial races. You can look at a sample of what your ballot will look like when you go to vote at this site to plan whom you want to vote for. If you are unfamiliar with using the voting machines, particularly how to insert and deposit your paper ballot–this is a video on this site that will walk you through how to use it.

Remember that you will need to show one of the photo IDs allowed by the State . Of course, your driver’s license is acceptable.

I always strongly encourage people to vote early. It is almost always more convenient than voting on Election Day, and it is just too easy to get busy on Election Day and not get around to voting. Also, ignore any of the knuckleheads who tell you your vote will not be counted unless you vote on election day.

Sometimes you will find long lines at popular voting locations, like West Gray. If you run into that situation, you can use the voting location map on your phone to find another nearby location. So, be flexible about where you vote.

One last request. Please thank the election workers at the polls. They are paid very little for being at the polls for long hours. Our elections would not be possible without those who volunteer for this duty.