DAVID VS. GOLIATH ON PALM STREET

REP. JOLANDA JONES STANDS WITH MUSEUM PARK AGAINST PRIVATE DEVELOPER’S PUSH FOR PUBLIC STREET

Community fights to protect public property as developer makes third attempt to acquire Palm Street.

HOUSTON, TX — State Representative Jolanda “Jo” Jones is calling an emergency community town hall as residents fight a private developer’s attempt to acquire Palm Street between Fannin and Main Streets.

“This is big money versus a neighborhood fighting to protect what belongs to the public,” Jones said. “My constituents have been begging for someone to listen. I am listening. I personally walked Palm Street and the surrounding neighborhood because I wanted to walk in my constituents’ shoes. I saw the traffic, the parking problems, the children being dropped off, and the people who actually depend on this street.”

The Museum Park Super Neighborhood Council voted 7–1 against the proposed street closure, with the lone supporting vote coming from Dr. Paul Michael Mann, whose company will benefit from the City’s abandonment of the public street. During the City’s extended public comment period, more than 160 comments were submitted, with the overwhelming majority opposing the proposal, according to City officials.

The proposed abandonment also threatens access to the Nehemiah Center, a nonprofit that has served underserved Houston children and families for decades.

But this fight is nothing new.

2016. 2026.

City records have repeatedly connected Excelsior Land Company and Dr. Paul Michael Mann to efforts involving this same stretch of Palm Street.

“Same street. Same company. Same Mann. This should be strike three,” Jones said.

The neighborhood questions why the City would surrender public property for private financial gain while leaving residents to deal with increased traffic, parking problems, and reduced neighborhood access.

“A private Mann wants public property for private profit. That’s not right. Public streets belong to the PUBLIC,” Jones said.

The proposal is not a done deal. Houston City Council has the final vote, and residents still have an opportunity to make their voices heard at this town hall. They will also learn about the official City of Houston process for street abandonment.

KEEP PALM STREET PUBLIC

Emergency Community Town Hall

“This is David versus Goliath,” Jones said. “The difference is, instead of a sling shot, David has State House District 147 behind it.”