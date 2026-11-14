New Comprehensive Cancer Center Announced

Harris Health plans to expand access to advanced cancer care with a new freestanding comprehensive cancer center on the Harris Health John M. O’Quinn Hospital campus in northeast Harris County. In October, Harris Health Board of Trustees approved plans to design and build the 125,000-square-foot center on the campus, where the new hospital is under construction.

“Every patient deserves access to advanced cancer care close to home,” says Esmaeil Porsa, MD, president and CEO, Harris Health. “This center will expand access to specialized treatment, advanced technology, patient navigation and supportive services while creating a more seamless experience for patients and families. It reflects our commitment to ensuring that residents across Harris County have access to high-quality care close to home.”

Demand for cancer care continues to grow in Harris County. Harris Health’s cancer volume has increased 10.6% over the past four years, and outpatient oncology services are projected to grow about 20% over the next decade. Additionally, patients tend to be younger than the national average and predominantly from racial and ethnic minority communities. Many patients face transportation, financial and other barriers to treatment.

The four-story center is designed to meet growing demand across the county and health system, bringing specialized treatment, advanced diagnostics, supportive services and multidisciplinary care teams together in one location.