Hispanic News Media Kit Home

>

Opinion GOD GOT US aframnews



in Opinion By Billy “Hollywood” Groves America is the world’s leader because we are a Nation of God. The reason America’s leadership is so important on Earth at this particular time, is because there are many evil, self-deluded, confused people trying to take over the world. Fortunately, they will never be able to take over this planet without God’s permission. God has a Nation of faithful followers who are brave, smart, strong and dedicated to real human kindness. Unfortunately, our current American President Donald Trump often shares blatantly untruthful information about local and world affairs, a strategy which the World can clearly see is just another way of spreading division. A review of our American History reveals that what we are facing is not a new chapter, but simply pages taken from an old “divide and conquer playbook. At different times in our existence, we have always had unstable people who were selected as U.S. Government representatives, whose major objective appeared to be to keep “We the People” saturated with fake news and information appearing to be the truth. These crooked American leaders biblically speaking were referred to as “ wolves in sheep clothing”. In times past these perpetrators were inevitably exposed by devoted Godly people, who were not afraid to stand up for the truth. When I state that God got “US” the proof is clearly evidenced by the continuous reporting and spreading of the truth by God’s people. Un- fortunately, since the reelection of Trump as the President of the United States, he has repeatedly tried to make America eagerly willing to cater to the unjust, devilish and mercilessly self-centered segment of our country’s population and he has adamantly sided with such leaders across the globe. The good news is, that as a Nation we stand in the presence of a living God and have learned that we will “fear no evil, for the Lord is with us”. The fear of evil people will nev- er dominate America because of the spiritual commitment to God being made by our fellow Americans and other believers around the world. We believe that “God Got Us” and that evil, willfully corrupt, crazy people will never dominate America and the World without God’s permissive will. In God’s viewpoint as evidenced in his Holy Word, each individual person matters. Each person who stands for truth and justice in America, does not stand alone. America must and will continue to stand with God’s backing as a true Nation of God! Latest Articles “SEPARATE BUT EQUAL” GOD GOT US 60 Years Ago Today NEED PAST ISSUES? Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates Email address First Name Last Name Subscribe

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.