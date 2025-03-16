By Billy “Hollywood” Groves
America is the world’s leader because we are a Nation of God. The reason America’s leadership is so important on Earth at this particular time, is because there are many evil, self-deluded, confused people trying to take over the world. Fortunately, they will never be able to take over this planet without God’s permission. God has a Nation of faithful followers who are brave, smart, strong and dedicated to real human kindness.
Unfortunately, our current American President Donald Trump often shares blatantly untruthful information about local and world affairs, a strategy which the World can clearly see is just another way of spreading division. A review of our American History reveals that what we are facing is not a new chapter, but simply pages taken from an old “divide and conquer playbook.
At different times in our existence, we have always had unstable people who were selected as U.S. Government representatives, whose major objective appeared to be to keep “We the People” saturated with fake news and information appearing to be the truth. These crooked American leaders biblically speaking were referred to as “ wolves in sheep clothing”. In times past these perpetrators were inevitably exposed by devoted Godly people, who were not afraid to stand up for the truth.
When I state that God got “US” the proof is clearly evidenced by the continuous reporting and spreading of the truth by God’s people. Un- fortunately, since the reelection of Trump as the President of the United States, he has repeatedly tried to make America eagerly willing to cater to the unjust, devilish and mercilessly self-centered segment of our country’s population and he has adamantly sided with such leaders across the globe.
The good news is, that as a Nation we stand in the presence of a living God and have learned that we will “fear no evil, for the Lord is with us”. The fear of evil people will nev- er dominate America because of the spiritual commitment to God being made by our fellow Americans and other believers around the world. We believe that “God Got Us” and that evil, willfully corrupt, crazy people will never dominate America and the World without God’s permissive will. In God’s viewpoint as evidenced in his Holy Word, each individual person matters. Each person who stands for truth and justice in America, does not stand alone. America must and will continue to stand with God’s backing as a true Nation of God!