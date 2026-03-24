Land Commissioner Buckingham to Host Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day at the Tuskegee Airmen Texas State Veterans Home

[Photo: P-51C Mustang Replica Aircraft at the Tuskegee Airmen Veterans Home in Fort Worth]

Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D.,Â invites the media to attend a ceremony at the Tuskegee Airmen Texas State Veterans Home (TSVH) for Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day on Thursday, March 26, at 11:00 a.m.

All media planning to attend the event, RSVP toÂ media@glo.texas.govÂ and arrive no later thanÂ 10:30 a.m.Â to set up equipment.Â Commissioner Buckingham will be available for interviews before the ceremony.

Media, please RSVP no later than Wednesday, March 25 by 5:00 p.m.

WHO:Â Texas Land Commissioner and VLB Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D.

Representative Nicole Collier, House District 95, Texas House of Reps.

Representative Terry Meza, District 105, Texas House of Reps.

Dr. Mia Hall, District 6, Fort Worth City Councilmember

Chris Nettles, District 8, Fort Worth City Councilmember

Elizabeth M. Beck, District 9 Fort Worth City Councilmember

Al Henderson, President of the Claude R. Platte Dallas Fort Worth Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.

Brigadier General (Ret.) Leon A. Johnson

WHAT:Â Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day at the Tuskegee Airmen TSVH

WHEN:Â Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE:Â Tuskegee Airmen TSVH

2200 Joe B. Rushing Road

Fort Worth, TX 76119

Beginning this year, Tuskegee Airmen Day will be observed on the fourth Thursday in March to honor the first African American military pilots and support staff who played a crucial role during World War II.

The Fort Worth Veterans Home is named after the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African American combat flying unit in the United States Armed Forces. These pilots served during World War II and completed over 15,000 missions across North Africa and Europe. These brave men also received over 150 Distinguished Flying Cross awards, 60 Purple Hearts, and the Congressional Gold Medal.

The VLB’s newest Veterans home is 100,000 square feet, can serve 120 Veterans, and has 72 comfortable rooms, 24 of which are private. Like the VLBâ€™s other Veterans homes, this facility boasts a specialized memory support neighborhood. This Veterans home can support 30 residents with memory-care needs. Also, like VLBâ€™s nine other Veterans homes, eligible Veterans with a 70% or more service-connected disability rating will live in the home at no cost. Located in the Fort Worth area, the Tuskegee Airmen TSVH home will serve a tightly knit community with a long history of championing Veterans.