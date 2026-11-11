VETERANS DAY: STEAKS FOR VETERANS

Veterans Day Tribute: State Representative Jolanda “Jo” Jones Honors Her Father and Uncle, Both Vietnam Veterans Lost to Suicide

Representative Jones joins community partners to prepare and serve steak dinners to Houston veterans

HOUSTON, TX – For Representative Jolanda “Jo” Jones, Veterans Day is deeply personal. Her father, John Jones, and her uncle, Rocky Jones, both served their country during the Vietnam War, and both later died by suicide. Her father returned home struggling with posttraumatic stress disorder, and Representative Jones witnessed his death as a child. These devastating losses have shaped her understanding of the struggles veterans face long after returning home.

This Wednesday, November 11, Representative Jones is honoring their memories by hosting Steaks for Vets: A Veterans Day Tribute, joining Houston Millennials, VFW Post 8790, Cloudbreak Communities, and other community partners to prepare, cook, and serve steak dinners to veterans, including those who have experienced homelessness and financial hardship.

“My father, John Jones, and my uncle, Rocky Jones, both proudly served our country during the Vietnam War. Tragically, both later lost their lives to suicide. These are losses my family will carry forever, and they remind me of the struggles so many veterans face long after their military service ends. We have a responsibility to take care of the men and women who served this nation and make sure they receive the support, compassion, and care they deserve,” said State Representative Jolanda “Jo” Jones.

30 Volunteers Needed This Wednesday

Representative Jones is calling on 30 Houston volunteers to help prepare meals, grill fresh steaks, and canvass Cloudbreak Communities to personally invite resident veterans to enjoy a delicious dinner prepared in their honor.

At 5:30 PM, volunteers will begin serving steak dinners, followed by entertainment, fellowship, and meaningful conversations with the veterans being honored. Volunteers will also assist with hospitality, event setup, and cleanup.

Event Details