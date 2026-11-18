We’ve moved into a new temporary space, and we want you to come celebrate this important step!

After years of working remotely since COVID, we’ve moved onto Workshop Houston’s beautiful Third Ward campus at 3030 Holman.

The building was designed by Rice University’s School of Architecture, and it’s just one block from our future home at 3020 Holman, designed by the iconic John S. Chase, AIA.

Join us for our Open House Party. It’s on December 1, which is Giving Tuesday, from 6 to 8 PM. Come by for music, light bites, and tours of both our new space and our future home in the John S. Chase building.

We have plenty to celebrate. Our 2025-26 season brought more programming, bigger audiences, and more media coverage than we’ve seen in recent memory. It also came with real challenges.

With an uncertain economy and fewer federal dollars available to arts organizations like ours, we need our community’s support to keep this work going.

Dr. Anne Lundy, puts it this way:

“This party is our way of letting the broader community know that we have space and you are welcome to gather and to let you all community know that we need your financial support.”

Giving Tuesday is a chance to celebrate how far we’ve come and help keep the programs and performances going.

We’d love to share the evening with you.

Admission is free, and donations are encouraged.