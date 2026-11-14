Cleanliness Drive – Adopt-A-Highway at Needville -Texas , from DSNDP – November 15th , 2026

Dr. Shri. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP), a global nonprofit organisation, has been running various cleanliness drives and tree plantation/conservation programs in 19 States and across 119 cities in the USA in collaboration with the US state government.

DSNDP prioritises working towards fostering a cleaner and greener environment. Since July 2022, with the nationwide cleanliness drive initiative, DSNDP has expressed deep commitment to maintaining the beauty of America by adopting 19 States and 80 cities, pledging to keep them clean and litter-free, which aligns with the US government’s initiative. These ongoing nationwide cleanliness drives have engaged 5412 dedicated DSNDP volunteers to collect 82095 pounds of trash.

DSNDP is also actively engaged in Tree Plantation and Conservation across 18 states and 39 cities engaging 937 volunteers and resulting in a total of 24839 trees planted to date.

On June 28, 2025, DSNDP proudly celebrated the successful completion of 500 Green Drives across the United States and Canada with a large-scale environmental initiative in New York and New Jersey. Cleanliness Drives and Tree Conservation Programs were organized at 30 landmark locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens in New York and 3 other counties in New Jersey. These programs drew the participation of more than 300 dedicated volunteers, who contributed 474 hours of service, and collected nearly 2,400 pounds of trash while also supporting tree conservation efforts.

On Sunday, November 15th, DSNDP is conducting a cleanliness drive with an aim to foster a balanced ecosystem in collaboration with the Texas Department of Transportation (TX DOT).

We would like to invite you for media coverage and reporting on this event and help spread awareness about the need for a sustainable environment.

Event Date and Time: Nov 15th 2026, 8:30AM-11:30AM.

Venue: FM361/FM1994 up to Seiler Rd, Needville, Texas, 77461.