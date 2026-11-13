Check out what’s happening at Hermann Park

Lace Up for the Park!

There’s still time to sign up for the 23rd annual Run in the Park, powered by Reliant, happening this Saturday, November 14! Join us on this fun-filled morning where you can run, walk, or stroll the beautiful trails of Hermann Park. Be sure to stick around after the finish line for the post-run celebration with food, drinks, music, giveaways, and more.

Your registration supports the ongoing care and maintenance of the Park and its beloved trail system. Options include a 5K, 10K, and a 1K Kids’ Run, so participants of all ages and skill levels are welcome. There is also a virtual option available to those who want to support the Park from their own neighborhood.

Check the event link below to learn more and sign up.