Check out what’s happening at Hermann Park

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Lace Up for the Park!
There’s still time to sign up for the 23rd annual Run in the Park, powered by Reliant, happening this Saturday, November 14! Join us on this fun-filled morning where you can run, walk, or stroll the beautiful trails of Hermann Park. Be sure to stick around after the finish line for the post-run celebration with food, drinks, music, giveaways, and more.
Your registration supports the ongoing care and maintenance of the Park and its beloved trail system. Options include a 5K, 10K, and a 1K Kids’ Run, so participants of all ages and skill levels are welcome. There is also a virtual option available to those who want to support the Park from their own neighborhood.
Check the event link below to learn more and sign up.
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Holidays in Hermann Park
Holiday fun is headed to Hermann Park! Join us on Saturday, December 5, for Holidays in Hermann Park—a full day of festive cheer, capped off with a free movie night presenting The Muppet Christmas Carol.
At Kinder Station, enjoy arts & crafts, face painting, and a merry ride on Hermann Park Railroad’s holiday train. Then head to the Commons for games, story time, holiday music, roaming Santa, and a spin on the beatifully decorated Lott Family Carousel. Wrap up the festivities with an evening showing of The Muppet Christmas Carol on the lawn with family and friends.
More details to come at the event link below.
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Santa Paws is Coming to Town
Bring your pup to the McWilliams Dog Park on Sunday, December 6, for a paws-itively festive day!
Enjoy canine-friendly holiday treats, a pet paw craft, a visit from Santa himself, and more.
Additional details to come at the link below.
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Houston Rockets Dog Walk
Join us on Saturday, December 12, for the Houston Rockets 14th annual Dog Walk, presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. Enjoy a scenic stroll through the Park with your pup, then stick around for a post-walk party at Lake Plaza with local vendors, refreshments, and activities. Registration includes entry to the walk and party, a t-shirt, a canine gift, and a select Rockets game ticket.
Learn more and register at the link below.
|Start Your Saturday Strong
Kick off your Saturday, November 14, with two free wellness events in the Commons. Begin the morning at 8 a.m. with a peaceful Sound Bath led by Daemein Smith of Prioritizing Peace on the Tsuru Family Terrace, where soothing sound and vibration create a calming outdoor meditation experience. Then, at 9:30 a.m., keep the energy going with a free Zumba class led by Tiny Fitness on the Tsuru Family Terrace.
Whether you’re looking to relax, recharge, or get moving, these back-to-back events offer a great way to enjoy a morning in the Park. Bring a friend and join us for a morning of movement, mindfulness, and community.
Check the calendar link below to learn more.
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End of Year Venue Rental Special
Make your end-of-year celebration one to remember! From festive holiday gatherings and family reunions to office parties and seasonal soirées, Hermann Park offers beautiful spaces to bring your favorite people together.
Book Lott Hall, the Celebration Garden, or the Cherie Flores Garden Pavilion and enjoy 20% off weekday and weekend rentals for events taking place through December 31, 2026.
Ready to start planning or curious to know more? Submit an inquiry form through the link below and mention code HOLIDAY26 to claim your discount. Offer valid for new bookings only for events taking place now through December 2026.
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Japanese Tea Hand-Rolling
On Tuesday, November 17, from 2 – 4 p.m., join us in the Japanese Garden Tea House for a special demonstration of the art of Japanese tea hand-rolling. Guests will have the opportunity to learn from tea masters from Japan, participate in the hands-on experience, sample traditionally hand-rolled tea, and take home their own souvenir.
Admission is free, and no registration is required. This event is organized by Consulate-General of Japan in Houston, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, the U.S. Temomi Preservation Society & Cole Chemical, and Hermann Park Conservancy. Learn more at the link below.
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November Volunteer Opportunities
Looking for something to do with kids home from school or family visiting from out of town? Start a tradition and join us in the Park during this month of giving thanks.
We have family-friendly volunteer opportunities throughout the Park offered several days a week on a regular basis, including a session during Thanksgiving week. In the spirit of the season, consider giving back to the community by volunteering in Hermann Park.
To learn more about and sign up for a volunteer session this month, click the link below.
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