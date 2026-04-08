BofA Invites Houston Youth to Get Outside and ‘Golf with Us’ in 2026

Get ready for a summer of affordable, family fun. Bank of America is making golf accessible for young players in Houston with the return of ‘Golf with Us.’ Building on a strong first year, Bank of America has teamed up with Youth on Course to again offer free, one-year memberships to Houston-area kids (ages 6-18).

This limited-time offer unlocks tee times at thousands of courses nationwide – including plenty right here in Houston – all for an unbeatable price of $5 or less per round.

Last year, more than 1,170 kids from Houston took advantage of the offer and played 205 rounds.

Thank you,

William H. Korman for Bank of America

Key Points:

Kids ages 6-18 in the Houston-area are encouraged to enroll in a free, one-year membership to Youth on Course, courtesy of Bank of America.

Enrollment for new members is open until June 15, 2026 at BofA.com/GolfwithUs .

BofA.com/GolfwithUs Golf with Us includes access to Hermann Park, F.M. Law Park, Pearland, The Battleground at Deer Park, Quail Valley – La Quinta, Stonebridge at Newport, Eagle Pointe, and Austin Bayou Golf Courses for $5 or less per round. The full list is available at YouthOnCourse.org .

YouthOnCourse.org Bank of America launched Golf with Us in partnership with Youth on Course to expand affordable access to golf nationwide.

Last year, Golf with Us helped nearly 100,000 young people – including many first-time golfers – experience the transformative power of the sport.

Quote from Hong Ogle:

“At Bank of America, we see ‘Golf with Us’ as a vital investment in the future of our young people right here in Houston. It’s about breaking down barriers and making golf truly accessible and affordable for the next generation,” said Hong Ogle, Bank of America Houston president. “Through Golf with Us, we’re also nurturing the important life skills that will shape who these kids become on and off the course.”