An Unforgettable Evening Awaits | 2026 Equal Opportunity Day Gala

The Houston Area Urban League is proud to announce Jason and Colette Hirstius and Dr. Reginald and Paula DesRoches as Honorary Chairs of the 58th Annual Equal Opportunity Day Gala.

Their leadership and commitment to our community embody the spirit of this year’s theme, The Power of Opportunity. Creating Pathways. Changing Lives.

Join us as we celebrate the individuals and partnerships helping create a brighter future for Greater Houston.

Image Credit: Houston Area Urban League

Get ready for Keeping the Music Alive, an unforgettable celebration of soul, R&B, funk, and the timeless music that has shaped generations.

The music you remember. The experience you’ll never forget.