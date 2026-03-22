Lena Horn Historic Queens NY Home For Sale

[Photo: Brown Harris Stevens]

Imagine jazz piano notes drifting through a sun-drenched living room in 1940s Queens. This sanctuary belonged to the legendary Lena Horne, and her historic Queens NY home for sale offers a rare glimpse into a transformative era.

Beyond its listed price, this St. Albans residence anchors a neighborhood once known as the “Black Beverly Hills” or “African American Gold Coast.” Historians recognize Addisleigh Park as a vital site for cultural equity in real estate, preserving a legacy of Black excellence long before fair housing laws existed.

The Home as a Stage: How Lena Horne’s 1925 Tudor Redefined Celebrity Real Estate

Built in 1925, the residence at 112-45 178th Street is a quintessential example of Tudor Revival architecture, a style favored in the early 20th century for its evocation of stability and old-world prestige. With its steeply pitched gabled roof and signature half-timbering—decorative wood framing that mimics medieval English cottages—the home stands as a visual testament to the success Horne achieved. For a Black woman in the 1940s, acquiring such a stately property wasn’t merely a real estate transaction; it was a defiant claim to dignity in a segregated era.

Inside, the layout offered a necessary fortress against the turbulence of the Hollywood blacklist era. The home features original hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace, centering a living space designed for retreat rather than display. Unlike modern open-concept plans, the distinct, separated rooms provided privacy, allowing the singer to partition her high-pressure career from her family life.

This architectural integrity is now guaranteed by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission, which designated the surrounding area a historic district in 2011. While a new owner might update the interior systems, “landmark status” ensures the exterior façade must remain untouched, preserving the streetscape exactly as Horne saw it. This protection maintains the physical memory of the community, setting the stage for the vibrant cultural hub that grew around her.

Why the ‘Jazzman’s Village’ Changed NYC Forever: The Secret History of Addisleigh Park

In the mid-20th century, moving into Addisleigh Park required overcoming “restrictive covenants”—legal clauses in property deeds explicitly written to ban Black ownership. Despite these systemic barriers, affluent Black families successfully integrated this quiet corner of St. Albans, transforming it into an enclave often described as the “Black Beverly Hills.” This shift wasn’t just demographic; it was a coordinated effort by wealthy professionals to secure the safety and privacy denied to them in other parts of the city.

Once the initial color line broke, the neighborhood evolved into a sanctuary for the jazz elite, functioning much like a modern celebrity compound in Calabasas but with higher social stakes. By the late 1940s, a casual stroll down the street meant passing the homes of musical giants who lived side-by-side:

Count Basie , the legendary bandleader

Ella Fitzgerald , the “First Lady of Song”

Fats Waller , the influential pianist and composer

Milt Hinton , the “Dean” of jazz bass players

This unprecedented concentration of talent turned the area into a cultural powerhouse where collaborations happened over backyard fences rather than in studios. While the jazz legends of St. Albans New York have since passed, their fight for residency created a protected legacy that offers tangible financial benefits to future owners.

How to Value Cultural Equity: The Practical Benefits of Owning a Landmarked Home

Owning a piece of Addisleigh Park offers more than the standard value associated with buying a celebrity home; it provides unique “cultural equity.” While restoring a landmarked property in NYC demands care, utilizing tax incentives for historic home preservation can make protecting this legacy financially viable.

Start by researching your own neighborhood’s archives to uncover hidden narratives. Ultimately, ask yourself: how does a building hold the spirit of its residents? In Horne’s home, the walls still echo with resilience.