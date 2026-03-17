UHD Student Earns National Recognition as Newman Civic Leader

University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) student Bianca Juarez earned a spot as one of the 2025-2026 Campus Compact Newman Civic Fellows, joining an esteemed group of students recognized for their outstanding leadership skills and their commitment to community engagement.

The Newman Civic Fellowship is a year-long program recognizing and supporting student public problem solvers at Campus Compact member institutions. This fellowship provides students who have been identified as potential public leaders by their university president or chancellor with the opportunity to network with other rising leaders across the nation, receive one-on-one mentorship, and access a variety of development opportunities.

UHD President Loren Blanchard nominated Juarez, a Philosophy major in the Honors Program, writing, “Her vision is to empower the next generation of leaders to create a culture of civic engagement that drives positive change.”

Juarez has backed that vision with significant time invested in the Houston community and beyond. She served as chief of staff for the Houston Mayor’s Youth Council while in high school, and during that period, Juarez found several ways to encourage other young people to engage in politics by organizing voter registration drives and student town halls. She has since broadened her influence by working with College Democrats of America and leading the student organization Youth for Civic Power, both of which aim to educate and empower voters.

Other volunteer endeavors include working with students who have additional needs in elementary summer programs and running a nonprofit that donates walking canes to low-income communities in Mexico. Juarez’s involvement also extends to UHD, where she currently serves the Undergraduate Student Government Association as the Community Outreach Chair.

Juarez sums up the ethos underpinning her efforts, explaining, “My commitment to service reflects a belief in building an inclusive future where all voices are heard, and the law is understood and upheld as our society depends on it. By empowering others and tackling root causes, I strive to create meaningful and lasting change in my community and beyond.”

With the Newman Civic Fellowship now part of her growing list of accomplishments, Juarez is poised to make an even greater impact in the years ahead. Her drive and vision mark her as one to watch.

For more information about UHD, visit uhd.edu.

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ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON-DOWNTOWN

The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) is the second-largest university in Houston and has served the educational needs of the nation’s fourth-largest city since 1974. As one of four distinct public universities in the University of Houston System, UHD is a comprehensive, Military Friendly, four-year university. UHD educates nearly 14,000 students annually, boasts more than 73,000 alumni, and offers 47 bachelor’s degrees, 12 master’s degrees, and 23 online programs within four colleges: Marilyn Davies College of Business, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Public Service, and College of Sciences and Technology.

The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse rated UHD one of the best colleges in the U.S. in 2024 and No. 3 for student experience. Affordable and accessible, UHD has the lowest tuition of Houston-area universities. UHD was ranked No. 7 as “Best Bang for the Buck” of Southern Colleges and No. 24 for “Best Colleges for Your Tuition (and Tax) Dollars” for master’s universities by Washington Monthly in 2025.

2026 rankings include:

— No. 28 in Top Performers on Social Mobility (U.S. News & World Report)

— No. 32 in Top Public Schools (U.S. News & World Report)

— No. 1 for Online Bachelor’s in Accounting Program in U.S. (BBADegree.org)

— No. 7 for International Business Degree (Forbes)

This year UHD also received the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification as well as the Civic Engagement and Community Service Award from Insight Into Academia magazine.

For more information on the University of Houston-Downtown, visit uhd.edu.