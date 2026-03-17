UHD Announces Featured Speaker for Its 80th Commencement Ceremonies

Photo: Colt Melrose Photography

The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) will hold two ceremonies for its 80th commencement on Friday, May 8, 2026, at the Fertitta Center, 3422 Cullen Blvd., where the university will confer academic degrees for 1,577 UHD graduates.

Graduates and guests will welcome President Loren J. Blanchard, Ph.D., back to Houston as the featured speaker for UHD’s Spring 2026 Commencement after he assumes the role of President of California State University, Long Beach on May 1. The first ceremony at 10 a.m. will feature the graduates of the College of Sciences and Technology and Marilyn Davies College of Business. The second ceremony at 3 p.m. will honor the graduates of the College of Public Service and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Blanchard joined the University of Houston-Downtown as its seventh president on March 15, 2021. During his five years at the helm of UHD, the university developed and began implementing the 2022-2027 Strategic Plan: A New Paradigm, which became the university’s perpetual North Star and is resulting in a number of successful student success initiatives, strategic partnerships, and more sustainable operations. The strategic plan, now in its fourth year of implementation, is a work in progress with many objectives met and some objectives yet to be realized. Notably, under Blanchard’s leadership, the university’s structural deficit has been reduced by more than 90% — from $12 million to less than $1 million.

UHD also created an extensive Campus Master Plan that dovetails with Houston’s planned highway improvement project, completed the Wayfinding Project, and launched its Gator Expansion project, which will centralize critical student support services to one area. The university received legislative funding for an exceptional item request for the first time in 25 years, providing $2.6 million to develop the Center for Crime, Urban Research and Education (C-CURE) — the first center of its kind in Houston. Blanchard also oversaw the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Texas Department of Transportation, acquiring 11.93 acres of land adjacent to the campus, including land along the I-10 and Providence Street corridor from Milam to McKee streets. Through this agreement, UHD now owns and operates three additional revenue-generating surface parking lots within the university’s immediate footprint.

During his presidency, UHD also entered several enrollment partnerships with local school districts to reduce barriers to a baccalaureate degree, including data sharing agreements with YES Prep and Harmony Public Schools, a 2+2 Cybersecurity degree pathway with Aldine ISD and Lone Star College, and a Guaranteed Admission Program in partnership with Houston ISD.

Blanchard previously served as Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic & Student Affairs at California State University (CSU), the largest and most diverse system of higher education in the United States. Before CSU, he served as Provost & Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs at Xavier University of Louisiana. Other past leadership positions include Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic and Multicultural Affairs at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and two roles within the University of Louisiana System: Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Associate Vice President for Accreditation, Leadership & Accountability.

A first-generation college graduate, Blanchard holds a bachelor’s degree in Speech Pathology Education from Xavier University of Louisiana, a master’s degree in Education from McNeese State University, and a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from the University of Georgia.

For more information about UHD, visit uhd.edu.