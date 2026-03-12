Texas Southern University Board of Regents Approves “Ascend 2030” Strategic Plan

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As Texas Southern University approaches its centennial in 2027, the Board of Regents has unanimously approved Ascend 2030, the University’s comprehensive Strategic Plan, establishing a disciplined roadmap for the institution’s next century of growth and impact.

Grounded in the framework of Renew, Enhance, and Expand, Ascend 2030 aligns academic excellence, operational precision, and institutional growth around a single purpose: preparing graduates to lead and shape the future of Texas and the nation.

“As we approach 100 years of service, this plan represents the University’s mandate,” said J. W. Crawford III, President of Texas Southern University. “Ascend 2030 is disciplined, data-informed, and designed for execution. It honors our legacy while positioning Texas Southern University to compete, innovate, and lead in a rapidly changing world — and to strengthen our role as a catalyst for economic growth in Houston and across Texas.”

The plan is built upon four guiding ideas:

Enabled by Technology. Powered by People. Embedding advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, across academic and operational systems to strengthen performance and resilience.

Student Outcomes Define Student Success. Aligning degrees, credentials, and experiential learning with measurable completion and career outcomes.

The Nation’s Most Advanced Urban Living and Learning Environment. Leveraging Houston as a strategic advantage for immersive learning, research, and industry collaboration.

The Collaboration Corridor. Creating a purpose-built ecosystem that integrates academic programs, research, philanthropy, and industry partnerships to accelerate innovation and long-term growth.

Texas Southern University Board of Regents Chairman James Benham added: “The Board of Regents is fully aligned behind Ascend 2030 because it does what a strategic plan should do — it sets clear priorities, ties them to measurable outcomes, and gives the University a real framework for accountability. President Crawford and his team built this plan around what Texas Southern University actually needs to compete at the highest level over the next decade: modernized systems, stronger student outcomes, and deeper ties to Houston’s economy and employer base. We’re not just planning for the centennial — we’re laying the foundation for the next hundred years.”

Ascend 2030 places student achievement at its center — expanding educational opportunity, increasing degree completion, strengthening career readiness, and growing doctoral education and applied research aligned with high-demand sectors critical to Texas’ future.

At the same time, the University will modernize financial, human resources, and information technology systems while diversifying revenue streams and strengthening partnerships that expand opportunity for students and communities across Texas.

Through focused investment in talent, technology, and partnerships, Texas Southern University is reinforcing its historic mission of expanding access to education while advancing regional prosperity and statewide competitiveness.