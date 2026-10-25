SIX STORIES OF PANTHER HISTORY WORTH KNOWING

When people talk about Prairie View A&M University’s famous alumni and former students, a few familiar names tend to lead the conversation. But the story of The Hill reaches far beyond the names that typically make the lists. From helping shape the future of space exploration to serving in the military, advancing civil rights and building influential media businesses, more than 87,000 alumni of PVAMU have made their mark across generations and industries.

This Homecoming, take a closer look at some of the fi gures brought to life by the University’s Special Collections and Archives Department whose stories add new chapters to PVAMU’s rich history. Their journeys off er another reminder that the legacy of PVAMU is not defined by a handful of famous names, but by the many ways Panthers have made a difference. Dr. Frederick Douglass Patterson’s ’19 legacy extends across higher education and beyond. He served as president of Tuskegee Institute and founded the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), helping establish a lasting source of support for historically Black colleges and universities.

Patterson’s work helped strengthen educational opportunities for generations of students, leaving an enduring mark on institutions dedicated to expanding access to higher education. His story is one of the many connections between Prairie View and the broader history of Black education in America. Prairie View’s legacy reaches beyond Earth, too. Shirley Holland-Hunt ’81, a PVAMU alumna recognized for her work at NASA, has built a career contributing to the nation’s space exploration efforts. NASA has highlighted her leadership and contributions, recognizing her as an aerospace trailblazer.

Her story offers a glimpse into the many ways Prairie View graduates contribute to fields that shape the future, including the exploration of space. Major Lowell Henry Cleaver Sr.: A connection to the Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen hold a distinguished place in American military history. Among the names is Major Lowell Henry Cleaver Sr. ’39, who graduated from Prairie View with honors. His inclusion offers an opportunity to explore the connections between Prairie View’s history and the service members who helped break barriers in the U.S. military.

Lt. Gen. Calvin Waller: A leader in the U.S. Army Calvin Waller ’59 rose to the rank of lieutenant general in the U.S. Army, reaching one of the highest levels of military leadership. His career represents another example of the many professional paths represented in the history of Prairie View and its community. Waller’s story also offers an opportunity to recognize the contributions of Black military leaders whose service helped shape the nation’s armed forces. Percy Sutton: Civil rights, broadcasting and the Apollo Percy Sutton’s career spanned civil rights, law, politics and media.