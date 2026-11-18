Prairie View A&M University senior becomes the institution’s first Rhodes Scholar, earning a prestigious opportunity to pursue graduate studies at the University of Oxford.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TEXAS — November 18, 2026 — Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) is celebrating a historic academic milestone after senior Kailynn M. Weaver was selected as the university’s first-ever Rhodes Scholar, earning a place among 32 American students chosen for the 2027 Rhodes Scholarship class.

Weaver’s selection marks a significant achievement for the historically Black university as it celebrates its 150th anniversary. Her accomplishment also places Prairie View A&M among two institutions in this year’s Rhodes Scholar class celebrating their first-ever recipients, alongside The Citadel in South Carolina.

The Rhodes Scholarship is one of the world’s most prestigious academic awards, providing recipients with funding to pursue postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford in England.

According to the official announcement from Prairie View A&M University, Weaver’s achievement follows a highly competitive national selection process involving more than 3,000 students. Of those applicants, 1,006 received university endorsements, and 238 advanced to the finalist stage. Only 32 were ultimately selected.

Academic Excellence and a Commitment to Public Health

Weaver is a biology major with minors in chemistry and Spanish at Prairie View A&M University. Her academic research focuses on endothelial dysfunction, congenital heart defects and the socioeconomic factors that influence health outcomes.

Her research connects biomedical science with broader public health concerns, particularly the ways medical conditions and socioeconomic circumstances affect individuals and communities.

According to her official Rhodes Trust biography, Weaver also serves as chairperson of the Student Advisory Board for PVAMU’s Honors College.

In this leadership role, she organizes large-scale campus initiatives promoting sustainability and community service while serving as an important connection between the student body and university leadership.

Her campus involvement also includes participation in the Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice and the university’s Undergraduate Medical Academy.

Earlier in 2026, Weaver was named one of 25 U.S. honors students selected as a Nobel Peace Ambassador through the Partners in Peace initiative, a collaboration involving the National Collegiate Honors Council and the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, Norway.

The recognition further highlights her commitment to leadership, civic engagement and service beyond the classroom.

Two Master’s Degrees at Oxford University

As a 2027 Rhodes Scholar-elect, Weaver plans to pursue two master’s degrees at the University of Oxford.

Her intended programs are:

Master of Science in Translational Health Sciences.

Master of Science in Evidence-Based Social Intervention and Policy Evaluation.

The two academic disciplines will allow Weaver to explore the relationship between medical research, healthcare systems, public policy and evidence-based approaches to improving community health.

Her educational goals reflect an interest in translating scientific discoveries into practical solutions that address public health challenges.

The Rhodes Scholarship covers university fees, a living stipend and travel expenses associated with studying at Oxford. Members of the 2027 American class are expected to begin their studies in October 2027.

In response to her selection, Weaver expressed gratitude to the educators, mentors, friends and family members who supported her academic journey.

She described the honor as a reflection of the people who recognized her potential and encouraged her to pursue opportunities to serve a greater purpose. She also expressed excitement about gaining diverse perspectives and contributing to global impact through collaboration.

A Historic Year for Prairie View A&M’s Honors College

Weaver’s selection is part of an especially significant year for Prairie View A&M University’s Honors College.

For the first time in university history, two PVAMU students advanced to the Rhodes finalist stage during the same selection cycle.

The second finalist was Raniyah Edwards, a political science major with a minor in dance who also serves as Miss Prairie View A&M University.

Although Edwards was not among the 32 students ultimately selected, her advancement to the finalist stage represents another important accomplishment for the university.

Both students’ achievements demonstrate the academic preparation, leadership development and mentorship opportunities available through Prairie View A&M’s Honors College.

Quincy C. Moore III, dean of the Honors College, recognized the students’ dedication to scholarship, research and service, while also acknowledging the faculty members and mentors who supported their development.

PVAMU President Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande described Weaver’s selection as a defining achievement for the university during its 150th anniversary celebration.

The university noted that the accomplishment recognizes not only Weaver’s academic abilities and leadership but also the contributions of the faculty and mentors who helped prepare her for this opportunity.

A Milestone for Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Weaver’s achievement carries significance beyond Prairie View A&M University.

Historically Black colleges and universities have played a vital role in expanding access to higher education, developing generations of scholars and preparing leaders across science, business, government, education and public service.

Her selection as the first Rhodes Scholar in PVAMU’s history adds another milestone to that legacy.

The 2027 Rhodes Scholar class represents 22 colleges and universities across the United States. The selection process recognizes students for academic excellence, leadership, character and a commitment to service.

The Rhodes Trust’s official announcement of the 2027 American Rhodes Scholars confirms Prairie View A&M University’s place among the institutions celebrating their first-ever Rhodes Scholars.

For the university, Weaver’s achievement represents an opportunity to inspire current students and future generations of Panthers to pursue academic excellence and leadership opportunities on an international stage.

Her journey also demonstrates the importance of investing in research, mentorship and educational opportunities that prepare students to address complex challenges facing communities around the world.

As she prepares for her next academic chapter at Oxford, Kailynn Weaver has already secured a place in Prairie View A&M University’s history.

Her accomplishment is a proud moment for the university, the HBCU community and students who will follow in her footsteps.

African American News congratulates Kailynn M. Weaver on this historic achievement and celebrates the continued academic excellence of Prairie View A&M University.