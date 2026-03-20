MACKENZIE SCOTT MAKES LARGEST DONATION

Students have reacted with a mix of relief and optimism, with many describing the donation as life-changing. For some, it means graduating without debt; for others, it opens doors to internships, research opportunities, and careers that once felt out of reach. Faculty members note that the impact goes beyond finances, boosting morale and reinforcing the value and legacy of HBCUs in shaping generations of Black leaders, innovators, and professionals.

Scott’s donation also highlights a broader shift in philanthropy, one that prioritizes equity, trust, and immediate impact. By giving large sums with few restrictions, she empowers institutions to decide what they need most. As HBCUs continue to play a critical role in American education, this landmark gift stands as both a symbol of recognition and a catalyst for lasting change.