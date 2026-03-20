MACKENZIE SCOTT MAKES LARGEST DONATION

By: Jamal Carter
MacKenzie Scott has once again made head- lines with a historic act of generosity, delivering the largest per-student multi-million-dollar donation ever given to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU). The transformative gift is aimed at expanding opportunities for students who have long relied on HBCUs as pathways to higher education, leadership, and economic mobility. Known for her quiet yet impactful approach to philanthropy, Scott’s latest contribution continues her mission of addressing inequality through direct, trust-based giving.
University leaders say the donation will immediately ease financial burdens for students, many of whom face significant barriers in affording tuition, housing, and other academic expenses. By focusing on a per-student model, the gift ensures that the funding directly benefits individuals rather than being absorbed solely into institutional budgets. Administrators also plan to invest in academic programs, campus improvements, and student support services, creating a ripple effect that could elevate the en- tire campus experience.
Students have reacted with a mix of relief and optimism, with many describing the donation as life-changing. For some, it means graduating without debt; for others, it opens doors to internships, research opportunities, and careers that once felt out of reach. Faculty members note that the impact goes beyond finances, boosting morale and reinforcing the value and legacy of HBCUs in shaping generations of Black leaders, innovators, and professionals.
Scott’s donation also highlights a broader shift in philanthropy, one that prioritizes equity, trust, and immediate impact. By giving large sums with few restrictions, she empowers institutions to decide what they need most. As HBCUs continue to play a critical role in American education, this landmark gift stands as both a symbol of recognition and a catalyst for lasting change.