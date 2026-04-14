LSC-Montgomery Theatre to Present Assassins, Announces Auditions for Moriarty

Lone Star College-Montgomery’s theatre department will present its spring production of Assassins April 16-18, while also inviting performers to audition for its upcoming comedy, Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by John Weidman, Assassins is a dark comedy musical that explores the lives of individuals who attempted to assassinate U.S. presidents. The production blends historical narrative with theatrical storytelling and has been described by faculty as a “theatrical carnival game” examining ambition, notoriety, and the American experience.

The production features a talented student ensemble, including several recent American College Theater Festival award winners, highlighting the program’s continued recognition for excellence in performance.

“Assassins is a provocative, darkly comedic look at the pursuit of notoriety, and this production allows students to tackle demanding, thought-provoking material. At the same time, Moriarty gives performers the opportunity to flex their comedic chops and develop fast-paced, multi-character performance skills,” said Chase Waites, theatre professor at Lone Star College-Montgomery.

Performances of Assassins will take place April 16-18, 2026, at the Lone Star College-Montgomery campus. Tickets and additional information are available at LoneStar.edu/Drama-Dept-Montgomery .

Building on the momentum of its spring production, the department will hold auditions for Moriarty, a fast-paced comedic play by Ken Ludwig that reimagines the world of Sherlock Holmes with humor, theatricality and rapid character changes.

Auditions are scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, at 4 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre (Building D, Room D100).

The production is seeking versatile performers with strong comedic instincts who are comfortable performing in British accents and portraying multiple roles. Actors should prepare a one-minute comedic monologue to be delivered in a British accent.

This ensemble-driven production offers opportunities for bold, imaginative storytelling and dynamic stage work, combining elements of classic mystery with playful theatrical innovation.