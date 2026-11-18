For United States Army veteran Danae Balca, serving others didn’t end when she left the military. Today, she continues that commitment as a Lone Star College System (LSCS) recruiter, helping connect individuals with career opportunities.

Balca is one of more than 500 veterans employed by LSCS, which recently earned the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Gold Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor. This marks the college system’s second consecutive year receiving the award and makes it one of only two higher education institutions nationwide to earn this distinction.

“Veterans bring valuable experience, leadership and perspectives that strengthen our workforce,” said Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. David J. Yebra, LSCS chief veterans officer. “Receiving this recognition for a second year reflects our commitment to creating an environment where veterans can continue to grow professionally and contribute their talents beyond military service.”

Balca served in the Army as an E-4, developing leadership, teamwork and service skills that she brings to her work at LSCS. She also supports the Veteran Employee Resource Group (VERG), which advocates for veteran employees and raises awareness of available resources.

“Military service taught me the importance of teamwork, leadership and looking out for others. I carry those values into my work every day, and I’m grateful to continue making a difference by supporting employees and fellow veterans at Lone Star College System,” Balca said.

Lone Star College System joins 772 other companies from 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico recognized for their commitment to hiring veterans and providing opportunities for long-term career development.

To earn the Gold Medallion Award, LSCS met rigorous employment and veteran integration criteria, including:

Veteran hiring and retention percentages

Availability of veteran-specific resources

Dedicated human resources efforts

Competitive compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans

“This recognition reflects the intentional efforts across Lone Star College System to recruit and retain veterans,” said Patricia Woods, LSCS senior associate vice chancellor, Human Resources. “We are proud to employ more than 500 local veterans and provide opportunities for them to apply their experience, develop their careers and continue contributing to our communities.”