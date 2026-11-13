Lone Star College-North Harris to give away 300 free Thanksgiving meal bundles Nov. 21

Local families can get a free Thanksgiving meal bundle this holiday season at the second annual Lone Star College-North Harris Thanksgiving Meal Drive, hosted by Daniel Meza, Lone Star College System Board of Trustees member, with support from faculty, staff and student volunteers.

“Many families in our community are struggling to make ends meet as we head into the holiday season,” Meza said. “Providing a Thanksgiving dinner is a small gesture to show the community that Lone Star College-North Harris is here for them. I’m delighted to bring this event back for the second consecutive year.”

The giveaway will take place Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at LSC-North Harris Student Services Building, 2700 W.W. Thorne Drive, Houston. The first 300 families will receive a turkey and sides to prepare a meal for their loved ones.

“Lone Star College-North Harris is committed to serving and uplifting our neighbors,” said Magdalena Mendoza-Starck, Ed.D., LSC-North Harris vice president, Student Success. “That commitment extends beyond the classroom. We look forward to welcoming our community with a smile and the supplies needed to prepare a classic Thanksgiving feast.”

Registration is not required, but meal bundles will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Learn more at LoneStar.edu/NorthHarris .

About Lone Star College System

With 100,000 students and counting, Lone Star College System provides transformational educational opportunities that help individuals get from where they are to where they want to be.

Under Chancellor Mario K. Castillo, J.D., the System’s priorities are guided by its strategic plan , which focuses on financial resilience, academic excellence, talent development and bridges to prosperity. Lone Star College System, recognized as a 2026 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by The Chronicle of Higher Education, has eight main campuses and more than 20 locations in the Houston area. Learn more at LoneStar.edu .